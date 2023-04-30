Monza desperate to keep Juventus defensive target

Monza is keen to keep Carlos Augusto after he became a transfer target for Juventus and some top Italian clubs.

The Brazilian left-back has been with the boys from Brianza since 2020 and has developed into a top player for them.

Juve is eyeing a reinforcement of their full-back spots and considers him a suitable replacement for Alex Sandro.

Their interest will undoubtedly turn the heads of the defender, which worries his present employers.

They are now keen to ensure he does not leave as they work to keep making progress in the Italian top flight.

Football Italia reveals Monza is hopeful he would remain with them beyond this campaign despite the interest from the likes of Juve and Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

We are the top club in Serie A and almost every player in the competition wants to play in our black-and-white strip.

Augusto will likely want to take the chance when the season ends and he could force Monza to sell.

If he is our main target, we just need to get his head turned and he will be ours.

However, we probably need a left-back with a lot of European football experience instead of a player who just does well in Serie A.