This season, Juventus sent two of its finest young midfielders to Monza on loan. But while Nicolò Rovella has swiftly carved himself a starting spot at the heart of the team, things haven’t gone as smoothly for Filippo Ranocchia.

The 21-year-old hasn’t been able to break through Raffaele Palladino’s starting lineup. He has made seven Serie A appearances thus far, mostly coming from the bench, contributing with one goal in the process (a jaw-dropping freekick against Milan at San Siro).

According to Torinogranata.it via TuttoJuve, a host of Serie A clubs are hoping to lure Ranocchia. The list includes Cremonese, Salernitana, Sassuolo and even Torino who have recently entered the fray.

The source adds that Juventus wouldn’t mind negotiating a mid-season transfer if it would allow their loanee to feature more prominently and earn more experience in the process.

Nonetheless, the report states that Monza have no intention to deprive themselves from the services of the young man, and are looking to maintain his services until the end of the season.

Admittedly, it was always going to be tough for Ranocchia to break through a midfield that features the likes of Rovella, Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi amongst others.

But reminiscently to the rest of the clubs, Monza will have a packed schedule starting from today, so the chances are that the youngster will receive more opportunities during the second part of the season, and it’s up to him to make the most out of it.