Nicolo Rovella, who displayed strong performances while on loan at Monza in the previous season, has returned to Juventus. Despite his successful loan spell, Rovella hasn’t yet experienced a full season with the Bianconeri since joining from Genoa due to an injury that limited his participation in their USA tour.

Speculation surrounds Rovella’s immediate future at Juventus. While certain reports suggest that the club intends to retain him while sending Fabio Miretti out on loan, a definitive decision has not been reached.

Monza, impressed by Rovella’s contributions during his loan tenure, is reportedly keen on securing his services on loan once again. A report from Tuttojuve suggests that the club is preparing to approach Juventus in the near future with an interest in signing Rovella. Monza’s aim is not only to benefit from Rovella’s skills but also to potentially negotiate a favourable transfer fee for his permanent sale from Juventus.

As discussions unfold, Rovella’s potential return to Monza on loan showcases the impact he had during his previous stint and underlines the interest in his continued development as a promising young talent.

Juve FC Says

Rovella did well on loan at Monza last season and still has a lot of development to do before he would be ready to play for us regularly.

The youngster has vast potential and we would be smart to allow him to move back to Monza, considering that he would get the game time he needs there.

He could be behind Nicolo Fagioli on the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium if he stays back.