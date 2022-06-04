On the back of an impressive campaign at Cremonese, Nicolò Fagioli returns to Juventus this summer after helping the Tigers secure a historical promotion to Serie A.

The young midfielder scored three Serie B goals and provided his teammates with seven assists, making himself one of the best revelations of the season.

The 21-year-old is surely hoping to remain in Turin for the next campaign, but the strong competition for spots could force the club to find him a new destination.

Luckily for the Piacenza native, his isn’t short of suitors, as another newly-promoted club is reportedly seeking his services.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Monza are hoping to add Fagioli to their ranks ahead of the next campaign.

The Lombardian club enjoyed a quick rise to prominence under the ownership of Silvio Berlusconi and his trusted ally Adriano Galliani. The pair had previously led Milan towards great success during their time with the Rossoneri.

Moreover, the source adds that Atalanta and Empoli are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Juve FC say

Despite his undoubted talent, Fagioli might find it difficult to cement a spot at Juventus, especially following the emergence of Fabio Miretti. And let’s not forget about Nicolò Rovella who’s also returning from a loan spell.

Now perhaps the management prefers to send him on loan towards a Serie A club before giving a final verdict on his future, but in order to do so, the Bianconeri must first put the midfielder’s signature on a new contract, because his current deal expires in 2023.