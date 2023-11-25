Juventus is eager to add Andrea Colpani to their squad and hopes to achieve this in January. The Monza star has been one of the standout Italian players in Serie A this season, attracting interest from top clubs, including Inter Milan.

Fearing they could lose him to Inter Milan or another competitive Italian club, Juventus is looking to secure a move for him in January. However, Monza is inclined to keep him until the end of the season.

Juventus is considering a loan move with an obligation to buy in January, but this proposal does not appeal to Monza. According to a report on Calciomercato, they are not open to making such a deal with Juventus during the winter transfer window. However, they might consider a similar offer in the summer, but it is not a viable option for the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Colpani has done well in Serie A this term and seems like a player who will play for a top Italian club.

However, we must be willing to wait until the summer or splash the cash in January because he is a key member of the Monza team.