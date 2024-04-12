Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has emerged as Juventus’ primary target for their next starting goalkeeper.

The Bianconeri have been in pursuit of a new long-term goalkeeper, anticipating Wojciech Szczęsny’s eventual departure.

While Szczęsny has been a reliable choice for Juventus since Gianluigi Buffon’s departure, his contract situation leaves his future uncertain with just a year remaining.

Juventus is keen on securing a goalkeeper for the long haul, with Di Gregorio featuring prominently on their radar.

While Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi is also a target, his acquisition may prove more costly given his status as Atalanta’s primary choice.

This positions Di Gregorio as a more feasible option for Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window, with reports from Tuttojuve suggesting that Monza is awaiting an offer.

Monza recognises the quality they have in their goalkeeper and is reportedly willing to entertain a sale if Juventus presents the right offer.

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio has been one of the finest goalies in Serie A, helping Monza comfortably survive in the Italian top flight.

He would jump at the chance to join us, and we need to decide if he is the best man for the team and make our move.