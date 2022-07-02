Fabio Miretti will consider last season the biggest campaign of his life so far after he earned his Juve debut and got several minutes of first-team action under Max Allegri.

The midfielder has been an important player for the club’s youth teams and inspired the under-19 side to reach the semi-final of the UEFA Youth League last season.

Allegri was impressed by his performance and promoted him to the senior side for the final games of the campaign.

He did well and earned a lot of praise for his performances, and now Monza wants to have him on their books for the next campaign.

Calciomercato says they have made their intention known to the Bianconeri.

They are now waiting for a response, but the Black and Whites want him to return to preseason before making a decision.

Allegri will have a look at him and decide if he will allow the midfielder to leave or keep him as a member of his first team.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a star in the making, but he needs more game time to reach his full potential.

He would struggle to be a starter at the Allianz Stadium next season, especially if we sign Paul Pogba.

The best option could be to allow him to join another club on loan. However, Monza must assure us that he would be a regular if we allowed them to take him on loan.