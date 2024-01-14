Juventus forward Moise Kean could leave the club in January, and Monza have reportedly emerged as the front-runners in the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old has missed the action in recent weeks due to an injury.

But while he was out, Kenan Yildiz rose to the scene, cementing himself as an exciting as well as reliable option for Max Allegri upfront.

Therefore, the Bianconeri boss now has five attacking options vying for two spots in his 3-5-2 formation. In the absence of European commitments this season, this superfluous depth could spark selection issues for the manager.

Therefore, the management is open to sending Kean out on loan in January.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Monza are currently leading the race to sign the Italy international.

The Biancorossi have been lacking goals this term, so they’re considering adding a new striker to join the likes of Dany Motta and Lorenzo Colombo at Raffaele Palladino’s court.

As the source tells it, Monza have overtaken Fiorentina in the race. The Tuscans are now lagging behind Adriano Galliani’s club.

However, the report mentions Rennes as another possible suitor. This would be a return to Ligue 1 for Kean had already spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

Curiously, the Juventus striker has yet to open his goal-scoring account for the season. That being, he has been extremely unlucky on some occasions, with VAR denying him on several occasions.

Kean’s contract with the Old Lady is valid until 2025, but the hierarchy could seek an extension if the player were to depart on loan.