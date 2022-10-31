Last summer, Juventus had a plethora of young and talented midfielders vying for a spot with the senior squad.

At the end of the day, Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti managed to claim roles at Max Allegri’s court, while Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia both joined Monza on a temporary basis.

While the Biancorossi initially struggled during the first five rounds of the campaign, they eventually managed to turn the tide following the appointment of Raffaele Palladino.

Ironically, the former Juventus forward led Monza towards their maiden Serie A victory at the expense of his former club.

Palladino only has words of praise for both Rovella and Ranocchia, as his side prepares to take on Bologna on Monday night.

‘Rovella is an extraordinary player, fundamental for us because he guarantees quality and dynamism,” said the young manager during his pre-match press conference as reported by ilBianconero.

“The qualities he has aren’t easy to find. As for Ranocchia, I’m happy, because he’s a young man who, like others, is developing.

“He had a great impact in the match against Milan. He possesses a strong personality and I like him a lot.

“He could have room in the upcoming stretch. He wants to improve himself day after day to try and become a starter. He is a footballer that I truly like.”

Rovella has immediately cemented himself as a regular starter at Monza. On the other hand, Ranocchia has thus far seen less playing time, but nonetheless stole the limelight with a stunning freekick against Milan last weekend.