Monza match could be Allegri’s last in charge of Juventus

Juventus has been dismal in the last few weeks, and the pressure is piling on Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri manager is leading a team that cannot buy a win at the moment regardless of the opponents they face.

Even when they take the lead in matches, it does not fill fans with confidence that they will win the game.

Their latest failure came in their game against Benfica last night after the Portuguese side ran out 2-1 winners at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve had lost their opening European game of the season against PSG, and they needed to beat the Portuguese side.

However, they lost after a controversial 2-2 draw against Salernitana at the weekend, and they are now winless in four matches.

Max Allegri is a friend of Andrea Agnelli, and Juve wants him to rebuild the team.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals if he fails to beat Monza before the international break, the club could sack him.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the most decorated Italian managers, and he won most of his trophies as a manager at Juve.

This has given him good leverage, but he must leave if he can no longer deliver, and that should happen if we cannot secure a win against Monza.