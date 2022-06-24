Nicolo Fagioli seems destined to play in Serie A next season after his fine form in the second division in the last campaign.

The midfielder was pivotal as Cremonese gained promotion to Serie A and several clubs were watching him.

He has one year left on his current Juventus deal and there have been talks about a contract renewal.

That could happen if Juve wants to keep him and send him out on loan again.

But he could also be sold, and the newly promoted Monza is keen to do a deal over his signature.

Calciomercato says they have made him an important target and they could spend as much as double-digits to add him to their squad before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli did very well on loan in the last campaign and, understandably, several clubs have added him to their wishlist now.

The midfielder will struggle to play at Juve in the next campaign and we probably should allow him to leave now for a fee.

If we believe in him strongly, we can add a buy-back clause in the deal.

But for now, he needs to be at a club where he can play regularly.