Despite all the recent arrivals and departures, Juve’s midfield remains a work in progress. Until now, we’re still unsure how the middle of the park will look following the closure of the summer transfer market, as several names remain in the balance, with Nicolò Rovella being one of them.

The 21-year-old signed for Juventus back in January 2021 after impressing at Genoa, but remained at the Luigi Ferraris stadium on loan for another 18 months. The player has now joined Max Allegri’s squad for pre-season, but his future remains shrouded with mystery.

According to Sportitalia via JuventusNews24, Monza have presented an official bid for Juventus to take Rovella on loan for next season.

The newly-promoted club is conducting an impressive transfer campaign under the tutelage of the legendary Adriano Galliani, adding a host of exciting names to their ranks, including Matteo Pessina and Alessio Cragno.

However, Juventus have already loaned another young midfielder to the Biancorossi in the form of Filippo Ranocchia, hence, they remain reluctant to send Rovella towards the Lombardi club. The two midfielders play in almost similar roles, so their presence within the same team could limit the playing time for one of them.

Nonetheless, the source believes that Rovella’s exit remains on the cards, while naming Salernitana as another avid admirer for the former Genoa starlet.