After weeks of negotiations, it appears that Monza have secured the signature of Filippo Ranocchia.

The 21-year-old had initially joined Juve’s primavera in January 2019 after making the switch from his hometown club, Perugia.

Last season, the midfielder spent the campaign on loan at Vicenza. While he couldn’t prevent the club from relegating to Serie C at the end of the season, he still managed to impress on a personal level.

But after returning to Juventus this summer, he found it difficult to cement himself a spot at Max Allegri’s court, especially in the presence of other young midfielders (Fagioli, Miretti and Rovella).

So according to Calciomercato, Monza will sign Ranocchia on an initial loan deal which includes the right to buy the player on a permanent basis.

Nonetheless, Juventus have reserved themselves a buy-back clause which would allow them to re-sign the player in the future.

The source adds that the parties were able to reach a final agreement following meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Juve FC say

Blessed with a plethora of young and talented midfielders, Juventus had some tough decisions to make, and unfortunately for Ranocchia, he was at the bottom of the pecking order.

Therefore, Filippo’s departure was expected, but it’s relieving to know that the Bianconeri have inserted a buy-back option, just in case he manages to raise his game to a whole new level and cement himself as a must-have star.