One of the players we are almost certain not to see in a Juventus shirt under Thiago Motta is Mattia De Sciglio.

The defender has been battling various injuries over the last few seasons and is so unfit that clubs have shown no interest in signing him.

In the 2023/2024 season, he played in just one league game and has now been linked with a move to Monza.

The 31-year-old has been at Juventus since 2017, having moved to Turin from AC Milan, but he has played only 82 league games for Juve since then.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the defender is now being targeted by Monza, who want to add some experienced players to their squad.

They are looking to improve the experience in their group and see Mattia De Sciglio as a player who can provide that to them.

He has a year left on his contract at Juventus, and the Bianconeri are eager to shift all their deadwood in the coming weeks.

De Sciglio is one of them, and the defender could be interested in a move to Monza if he wants to extend his playing career and get back on the field.

Juve FC Says

Mattia De Sciglio has not been useful to us for the last four years, and hopefully, he will leave soon.