Monza star insists they always believed they could beat Juventus

Monza star Dany Mota has spoken about their victory over Juventus and insists they came to win.

The Boys from Brianza earned two wins from two league games against the Bianconeri this term following that victory.

It is a shocking result against a Juve team that looked solid before the end of 2022 and now the Bianconeri have a lot of work to do.

The black and whites had already defeated Monza in the Coppa Italia and the Bianconeri would have expected to earn another victory in this game.

However, Monza turned on the style and scored two first-half goals to stun Max Allegri’s men.

After the game, Mota said via Tuttomercatoweb when asked if he thought they could win before the match started:

“Yes, also because in the cup we had done well. We always work for the three points and today we deserved the victory”.

Juve FC Says

Monza’s win shows this Juve team is still struggling to find its best form in 2023.

Since we lost to Napoli, getting another win has been hard and the players must turn the situation around sooner than later.

If we keep losing, very soon, we will be closer to being relegated than to a European place.