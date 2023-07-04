Monza wants Rovella to spend another season with them

Monza is once again showing interest in signing Nicolo Rovella for their squad, following his loan spell with the club last season.

Rovella, who returned to Juventus, is expected to be part of the Bianconeri squad for the upcoming pre-season preparations.

Having not yet experienced a full season with Juventus since his transfer from Genoa, the young midfielder is eager to seize the opportunity to make an impression at the Allianz Stadium.

Max Allegri has demonstrated a willingness to give opportunities to young players in recent seasons, which serves as motivation for Rovella, who is determined to fight for a chance in Turin.

Nevertheless, a report from Calciomercato reveals that Monza is still keeping an eye on Rovella, and the club from Brianza intends to approach Juventus to secure his signing once again.

Juve FC Says

Rovella did well on loan at Monza and is one man who can deliver top performances for us if he gets a run in the first team.

However, we have too many young midfielders, with Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli also in that category.

The club has to decide which of them will stay and send the others away on loan so they can get enough game time to keep developing their game.