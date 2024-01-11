Monza is eager to sign Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus this month, but the question remains: can they meet the Bianconeri’s demands for his signature?

The Englishman saw limited playing time in the first half of the season due to the form of Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso. Juventus acknowledges that he needs more game time.

Towards the end of last year, Iling-Junior began to feature more prominently and seems to have become a key member of the team.

Despite his increased role, Juventus is open to selling him. However, Monza is interested in taking him on loan to provide him with the playing time he deserves.

While this move would seemingly align with Juve’s intentions for Iling-Junior, Tuttojuve reveals that Juventus is insisting on a permanent sale. They recognise his desire for more playing opportunities but are not interested in sending him out on loan in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

A loan move to Monza will help Iling-Junior get a lot of game time before he returns to the Allianz Stadium, and we should think about Monza’s offer.

But if we could get a permanent home for him, that should be our first choice because it will fetch us some money and ensure that he gets to play more.