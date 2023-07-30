Following their ousting from the Conference League, Juventus will be playing once per week for the majority of the campaign.

Thus, the management will be looking to trim the squad, with several youngsters expected to leave due to limited playing time.

Therefore, some Serie A clubs will be looking to seize the opportunity and poach the services of some of the finest youngsters at Continassa.

According to Calciomercato, Monza are adamant about bringing back Nicolò Rovella for a second loan stint. The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Biancorossi last season.

The young midfielder cemented himself as a pillar in Raffaele Palladino’s squad. He even helped the newly promoted club complete a historic double over his parent club.

The former Genoa man has now returned to Italy after sustaining an injury during the US tour. This will keep him away from the pitch for the next 15 or 20 days.

But in addition to Rovella, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) claims that Monza are also keeping tabs on Fabio Miretti.

The Brianza club would offer the 19-year-old a chance to feature more prominently after getting somewhat lost in the shuffle at Continassa last season.

The Italian remains one of the most promising midfielders at the club, but still needs to sharpen his tools before cementing a regular spot at Juventus.