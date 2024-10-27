Juventus goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio has rejoined the matchday squad for this evening’s Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter.

Thiago Motta initially called up only 19 players for the trip to Milano. Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Nico Gonzalez, Gleison Bremer and Arkadiuz Milik are all out with injuries, while Pinsoglio was left out of the squad following the birth of his son Isac.

Nevertheless, Juventus have now released a statement on their official X account revealing that the 34-year-old has followed his teammates to Milano.

While Pinsoglio is the third-choice goalkeeper behind Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin, IlBianconero considers his arrival as an important morale boost for the squad, especially ahead of what could be the team’s biggest test since the start of the season. After all, the veteran is one of the locker room senators and one of the most beloved figures at the club.

This morning Carlo Pinsoglio joined the team in Milan, and will be at the Coach’s disposal for tonight’s #InterJuve ➡️📋 https://t.co/TzVKYckffs — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) October 27, 2024

Juventus fans would remember the custodian’s booming voice from the dugout during the Covid-19 era, as he cemented himself as the team’s number-one supporter in the absence of the fans in the stands.

The Mocalieri native is a Juventus youth product who climbed his way up the ranks but eventually couldn’t find any space with the first team. Therefore, he embarked on a string of experiences on loan spells between 2010 and 2017, representing a host of clubs between Serie B and Serie C, including the likes of Livorno, Vicenza and Pescara.

Nevertheless, the Italian shot-stopper has been a member of the senior squad since 2017, serving as a third-choice goalkeeper. He often receives a cameo on the final day of the season, much to the delight of Juventus fans everywhere.

Pinsoglio penned a new contract with the club a month ago, thus pushing back the deadline until June 2026. Therefore, the Bianconeri faithful can expect him to linger for at least another season.