Morata admits playing despite being ‘low on strength’

Alvaro Morata came off the bench to change the game for Juventus against Spezia last night, but he admits to being less than 100%.

The Spaniard joined the club on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer, and has played a key role in all competitions this term.

Morata has been missing from the starting line-up of late however, with Dejan Kulusevski and Cristiano Ronaldo forming an attacking partnership.

The 28 year-old admits that he has been struggling with his fitness of late however after an illness, but has had to do his part with the team low on numbers at present.

“I’m pleased with the goal, but the three points are more important,” Morata said after the win over Spezia (via Juventus.com).

“We’re now thinking about the next match and looking ahead, while knowing that we also have a game in hand. Everyone who knows football knows that each win builds confidence and a wonderful atmosphere in the dressing room. I’ve not been among the goals, but above all, I was a bit low on strength because the last three weeks have been tough, but we’re a little short on numbers and we have to dig in. It’s not been an easy season, but there are still plenty of points to play for and we’ll fight until the end.”

The Old Lady have clawed back to a seven-point gap behind the leaders with their win last night, with 14 matches remaining in Serie A, and we will be relying on the Milan clubs to drop points in order to gain ground on the top of the table.

The team showed some worrying signs last night, and we could well have been punished by a better team in the opening 45 minutes, but if we can earn a string of wins while we recover from our stacked infirmary we could well begin to steamroll our opponents as we draw to the close of the campaign.

