Juventus has recently been associated with potential moves for Alvaro Morata and Domenico Berardi in the ongoing transfer window. Nonetheless, the speculation has subsided in recent days, as the club’s primary focus shifts towards offloading players from their roster.

Alvaro Morata, who has had two previous stints at the Allianz Stadium, is considered a possible returnee if Juventus manages to secure the departure of one of their existing strikers. The club remains open to the idea of selling Moise Kean before the transfer window concludes, and Morata’s potential return hinges on Kean’s potential departure.

On the other hand, Domenico Berardi has long captured the attention of Max Allegri. However, the club missed the transfer deadline set by Sassuolo for his potential transfer, and Sassuolo has since indicated that Berardi is no longer available for a move.

Nevertheless, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that there’s still a possibility that Juventus could secure the signings of either one or both of these players before the transfer window closes. The situation remains fluid, and observers should not be taken aback if a deal or deals materialise in the final hours of the transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Morata and Berardi are two players we can trust to do a good job for us if we add either of them to our squad.

They have experience in Italian football, which could make a difference in our efforts.

However, this late in the transfer window, it will be very tricky to secure the signature of either player, so we probably will miss out on both of them.