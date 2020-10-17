Videos

Morata and Chiesa combine to put Juve back in the game

October 17, 2020

Alvaro Morata has reopened his account following his return from Spain, combining with Federico Chiesa for the equaliser.

Our new signing from Fiorentina has been our best player thus far, and capped his fine first-half performance with a fine assist to get us back into the match.

We fell behind thanks to a weak penalty decision allowed Simy Nwankwo to score from the penalty spot, but we wasted little time in getting back into contention.

We may have started the fixture slowly, but we are looking like dominating as we should after our early scare.

Will Chiesa be able to cap his debut off with a Man of the Match performance and maybe even a goal?

