Morata asked to be subbed off as he joins Dybala on the Juventus injury list

Alvaro Morata asked to be subbed off in Juventus’ game against Sampdoria this afternoon, meaning he joins Paulo Dybala on their injury list.

Sky Sports via Tuttomercatoweb reports the Spaniard felt injured in his thigh after kicking a ball towards the Sampdoria goal.

Juve suffered an early injury blow in the game when Paulo Dybala limped off crying.

They now have to get goals from other team members and Morata is one of their important goal scorers.

The Spanish striker has been one of the key players for Juve and has kept the trust of Massimiliano Allegri in this campaign.

The Spaniard laboured in the game and didn’t get a goal to his name.

Juve then subbed him off for Moise Kean in the 82nd minute.

It appeared to be a tactical substitution at the time, but the report reveals that he had injured his thigh and asked to be taken off.

Juve will now wait to know the extent of his injury and they will hope he doesn’t miss too many games even though he is almost certain to miss their next match in the Champions League against his former club, Chelsea.

The striker has two goals in six Serie A matches this season.