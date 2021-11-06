Morata, Bonucci and the most interesting stats ahead of Juventus-Fiorentina

On Saturday evening, Juventus will hope to bounce back from their last two Serie A defeats when they host Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium.

While this won’t be an easy task at all, the Bianconeri, as usual, have history on their side, as pointed out by the club’s official website.

The two sides have previously met on 164 occasions, with the Old Lady winning 78 of them. The Viola earned just 34 wins, while 52 fixtures ended in draws.

When it comes to home fixtures played in Turin, Juventus won 55 matches and lost just 7 out of the 82 encounters.

Alvaro Morata is described as the super-sub, having scored against Fiorentina in two of his last three appearances, with both goals coming from the bench.

Leonardo Bonucci scored his first Serie A goal for Juventus against the Tuscans in October, and if he manages to guide his team towards a clean sheet, then it would mark his 150th for the club.

For his part, Max Allegri will be hoping to seal his 200th win in all competitions as Bianconeri manager. Only two of his predecessors had managed to reach this milestone. These legendary tacticians are Giovanni Trapattoni (319) and Marcello Lippi (227), who also led the club in two different tenures.