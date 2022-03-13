Morata contented with playing in any attacking position for Juventus

We recognise Alvaro Morata as a number nine, and he played that role for Juventus last season.

However, the Bianconeri signed Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window, and the Serbian has become the club’s main target-man.

Max Allegri fields the former Chelsea striker alongside Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala in the same starting XI. The Spaniard now has to operate mostly from the left side of the Bianconeri attack.

He is one of the manager’s most trusted players and will probably remain relevant until the end of this season.

Everyone knows Morata loves to be the main striker, but the Spaniard reveals in a recent interview that he just wants to help the club and he would play anywhere in attack.

He said via Calciomercato: “All I can ask for is to play in attack. Juve are among the top teams in the world, I am proud to be here and I am available.”

Juve FC Says

Morata can only play in attack, but he has shown great adaptation since Vlahovic arrived.

His ability to slot in on the left side of attack means Juve can play their best forwards in any game.

This is a good reason for the club to make his transfer permanent.