Morata could have joined these two Italian teams his agent has revealed

Alvaro Morata moved to Juventus in the summer, but the Spaniard could have joined one of two other Italian sides.

The Spaniard had enjoyed a spell with the Bianconeri between 2014/2016 before he headed back to Real Madrid.

The Bianconeri were looking for a new striker in the last transfer window, and they originally wanted to sign Luis Suarez.

They eventually moved for Morata, but his agent, Juanma López, has just revealed that two other Italian teams were rivalling the Bianconeri for the Spaniard.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Milan and Napoli tried to catch him”.

Morata thankfully didn’t listen to any of those teams, and he has become a key member of the current Juventus side.

He has been so key to the team that even Cristiano Ronaldo struggles for goals when he isn’t playing alongside the Real Madrid youth team product.

Morata has scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists in 14 matches for Juventus in the Champions League and Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri only signed him on loan, and his performances have surely earned him a permanent contract with only the formalities with Atletico Madrid remaining.