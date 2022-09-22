Morata discusses his time at Juve and insists he knew he would return to Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata has opened up on his last season on loan at Juventus before returning to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish striker spent two campaigns on loan at the Allianz Stadium before leaving in the summer.

Juve had the chance to make his loan move permanent, but the Bianconeri didn’t take it up.

The striker has spent four seasons in black and white in two spells. Each time, he worked with Max Allegri.

He reveals when Dusan Vlahovic joined, the gaffer assured him of his place on the team, but asked him to play out wide. He also revealed he knew he would return to Spain this season.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I’ve always felt loved at Juve, but I really believe in destiny and I miss winning something with Atletico. I already knew that I would be back, even during last season I had already told my wife and my family”

Adding: When Vlahovic arrived, I thought I would play less. So I spoke to Allegri and he told me that I would not move from Juve, that I would have to play with him, wide left : for me it was an effort , but in the end I showed that I can do it.”

Juve FC Says

Morata did well in his two spells at Juve, and Allegri loved working with the former Chelsea man.

If the gaffer had a chance, he would keep the striker in his team for another season.

We have allowed him to leave. Now it is time to move on and focus on the players at our disposal.