Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will reportedly have the opportunity to sign Alvaro Morata by triggering his release clause.

The Spaniard had two separate stints in Turin, with each lasting two years. The striker remains fond of the club and its supporters.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the striker is still dreaming of a third spell at the Allianz Stadium.

The 31-year-old is no longer happy at Atletico Madrid, and his rapport with the club has reportedly broken.

Therefore, the Spain international is eager to reunite with the Old Lady where he feels more appreciated.

As the source explains, Juventus could satisfy the player’s wish by activating his buy-out clause. This would cost the club 12 million euros.

Giuntoli considers Morata the right profile to bolster the club’s attacking department, and offer some support to Dusan Vlahovic. The two strikers played side-by-side during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star could arrive as a replacement for Moise Kean and Arek Milik who could both be on their way out of the club.

Moreover, the source believes new Juventus coach Thiago Motta is also a fan of the vastly-experienced striker.

Morata primarily plays as centre-forward, but Max Allegri deployed him on the left wing to accommodate Vlahovic following the latter’s arrival in January 2022.