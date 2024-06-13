Álvaro Morata could very well return to Juventus this summer after revealing that his kids are worried about why he is disliked so much as he plays for Atlético Madrid.

Morata has had two spells at Juventus, and his family has always enjoyed staying in Turin.

He now plays in Madrid, where he was developed, but the Spaniard does not feel respected enough.

Several reports have linked him with a move back to Juventus this summer, and the Bianconeri could be assisted in making the move happen.

Under Diego Simeone, Atlético does not keep players who want to leave the club, and Morata seems to be asking for a transfer.

In a recent interview, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“For me, the simplest thing is not to play in Spain, for my life, for what I have to experience when I go out to our country. For me the simplest thing is to go and play abroad”.

Adding: “Many times, my children, who are five years old, don’t understand why there are people who are so angry with their dad.”

Juve FC Says

Morata has enjoyed two spells on our books, and the fans will still welcome the Spaniard if he returns.

However, our new manager will make the decision on a potential transfer back to the Allianz Stadium.