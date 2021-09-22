Morata, Dybala and the interesting stats ahead of Juve’s trip to Spezia

While Juventus prepare to lock horns against Spezia on Wednesday evening, the club’s official website posted some of the curious stats and facts ahead of the match.

Despite his impressive goal-scoring run, Alvaro Morata is expected to be dropped from the starting lineup after sustaining a knock against Milan. However, if the Spaniard manages to make an appearance today, it would be his 100th in Serie A.

On the other hand, Paulo Dybala is expected to maintain his starting role and lead the attack against the Little Eagles. The source emphasizes on the Argentine’s importance for the team in his last five appearances, where he scored two goals and provided three assists for his teammates.

Juan Cuadrado is another vital member of the squad who could be dropped from the starting lineup today. However, a victory for the Old Lady would in fact be the Colombian’s 150th win in Serie A. La Vespa had previously featured for the likes of Udinese, Lecce and Fiorentina before joining Juventus in 2015.

In an encouraging stat for Max Allegri’s men, the Bianconeri have won their last 10 Serie A matches against Ligurian opposition. Besides Spezia, the list includes Genoa and Sampdoria.

In an interesting fact, Juventus and Spezia are the two Serie A clubs who have scored the most goals in the opening 15 minutes thus far this season. Both sides have found the back of the three times in the first quarter of an hour. However, the Bianconeri are yet to score a single goal in the second half this season.