Morata earns the highest grades following his second half cameo against Salernitana

On Tuesday night, Juventus earned a rebound win at the expense of Salernitana. Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock in the first half and Alvaro Morata sealed it with second goal.

The Spaniard wasn’t in the starting lineup after failing to impress lately. Moise Kean started in his stead, but the 29-year-old entered the pitch in the second period and put up an impressive cameo.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man scored from inside the six yards box with a real poacher’s finish and earned a penalty kick that was wasted by Paulo Dybala.

The two strikers generally received the highest grades on the player ratings of the major Italian news outlets, but Morata’s grades were slightly better, perhaps due to the Argentine’s missed spot kick.

On the other hand, Moise Kean and Rodrigo Bentancur received the lowest grades by the majority of the newspapers.

So here are the full ratings for Juventus players as reported by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport Szczesny 6 Cuadrado 7 De Ligt 6 Chiellini 7 Pellegrini 6 22 (Alex Sandro 6) Bentancur 5.5 Locatelli 6.5 Kulusevski 6 Dybala 7 Bernardeschi 7 (Rabiot 6) Kean 5 (Morata 7) Allegri 7

Corriere dello Sport Szczesny 6 Cuadrado 6 De igt 6 Chiellini 6 Pellegrini 6 (Alex Sandro 6) Bentancur 6 Locatelli 6.5 Kulusevski 5.5 Dybala 6.5 Bernardeschi 6 (Rabiot 6) Kean 5.5 (Morata 7) Allegri 6.5

Gazzetta dello Sport Szczesny 6 Cuadrado 6,5 De Ligt 6 Chiellini 6,5 Pellegrini 6 (Alex Sandro 6) Bentancur 6 Locatelli 6.5 Kulusevski 6 Dybala 6.5 Bernardeschi 6 (Rabiot 6) Kean 5 (Morata 7) Allegri 6.5

Calciomercato.com Szczesny 6 Cuadrado 6,5 De Ligt 6 Chiellini 6,5 Pellegrini 6 (Alex Sandro 6) Bentancur 6 Locatelli 6 Kulusevski 6,5 Dybala 7 Bernardeschi 6 (Rabiot 6) Kean 6 (Morata 7) Allegri 6

IlBianconero.com Szczesny 6 Cuadrado 6,5 De Ligt 6 Chiellini 6,5 Pellegrini 6 (Alex Sandro 6) Bentancur 6 Locatelli 6 Kulusevski 6,5 Dybala 7 Bernardeschi 6 (Rabiot 6) Kean 6 (Morata 7) Allegri 6