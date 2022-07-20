Morata extends Atletico Madrid contract but he still awaits Juventus call

Alvaro Morata enjoyed the last two seasons as a Juventus player on loan from Atletico de Madrid.

Juve wanted to make his transfer permanent this summer, but they haven’t been able to reach an agreement with Atletico for his return.

They seemed to have cooled their interest in him in recent days after they gave his shirt number to Dusan Vlahovic.

Several reports suggest that he will not return and will now focus on a campaign with his present club.

Tuttojuve reports that the Spain international has even signed a contract extension with Atleti until 2024.

For now, his mind is focused on impressing Diego Simeone and earning a place on the team for the next campaign.

However, it adds that he also expects Juve to return for him so they can continue their adventure together.

Juve FC Says

Morata did well on our books, and he was an important member of our dressing room.

It would be great to have him on our team for another campaign, but the deal must make financial sense to us before we can complete it.

If it doesn’t, we can sign another striker among those that are free agents now to bolster our attack.