Morata gives his reaction to Juventus win against Verona

Alvaro Morata admits Juventus found something they have been missing after debutants Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria both scored to earn them a 2-0 win against Verona yesterday.

The Bianconeri had suffered from poor firepower in the first half of the season.

The club’s midfield was also a problem spot, but the arrival of Vlahovic and Zakaria is expected to solve those issues.

Both players had dream debuts after scoring for the club in the win, but it wasn’t just their goals that made things different.

They also lifted the team’s game with Vlahovic, particularly making Juve play a more attacking style.

After the fixture, Morata said via Football Italia: “I am glad because we rediscovered what we’ve been missing, these sensations and this fire”

Juve FC Says

Verona were very good opponents, and they threatened our goal repeatedly, but we won that game because we were more clinical in front of the goal and solid at the back.

This type of performance has been missing at the Allianz Stadium for a long time now.

Considering that we have just returned from a break, it can only get better when these players hit top form.

Hopefully, Vlahovic’s goal is just the first of many more to come in this campaign.