Morata helps Spain book World Cup spot as Ronaldo is reduced to tears

Alvaro Morata scored one of the most important goals of his career as Spain booked their place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a late strike against Sweden.

The Juventus man has been guilty of missing key goal-scoring chances throughout his career.

But Morata usually knows where the goal is at the very right moments, which happened again yesterday.

He was first to react after the Swedish goalkeeper parried a Dani Olmo shot.

He dinked Robin Olsen to help Spain reach the World Cup with a 1-0 win, even though a draw would have been enough to see them through, as reported by Football Italia.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had an evening to forget, and he was reduced to tears as Dusan Vlahovic’s Serbia stunned Portugal with a late winner in front of their fans to leapfrog them to the top of their group and qualify for the World Cup.

Portugal and Sweden, who had Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the game would now join other countries in the play-offs.

Juve FC Says

Morata has shown once again that he is the man for the big occasion and he can deliver for his club or country when it truly matters.

The striker wasn’t in fine form for Juve before the international break, as he had just returned from injury.

However, the Bianconeri would hope he returns refreshed and back among the goals at the club.

Juve needs him and Paulo Dybala to be in top form for the remaining matches of this season.

If both players can start scoring often, Juve could easily break back inside the top four and probably challenge for the Scudetto.