Club News

Morata hopes that Juventus build on Malmo win

September 15, 2021 - 3:00 pm

On Tuesday night, Juventus started their European campaign on a high note away from home. The Bianconeri only needed one half to dismantle Malmo with three goals.

Once again, Alvaro Morata found the back of the net in his favorite competition. The striker’s league stats aren’t always impressive, but yesterday, he scored his 22nd goal in the Champions League, cementing himself as the third best Spanish goal-scorer in the competition. Real Madrid legend Raul (71) remains on top, followed by his former teammate Fernando Morientes (33).

The former Chelsea man was also behind the Old Lady’s second goal of the night, earning a spot kick that was converted by Paulo Dybala.

The Spain international was surely pleased with his display, and he’s hoping that his team builds on this European performance and start earning wins on the domestic level.

“It was important to win today and start the Champions League on the right foot. We put in a solid performance, there are many positives we can build on, not just tonight, but in the other games too,” said Morata after the match against Malmo according to Football Italia.

“Sometimes football is like that, incidents can make the difference between a win, draw or defeat, but we were not worried. I’ve been through these situations a few times at Juventus too. I know it’s difficult at times, but we all have to be positive, the club, the players, the fans, and work on what needs improving,” concluded the former Real Madrid striker.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allegri admits Juventus felt the pressure ahead of Malmo encounter

September 15, 2021
Andrea Agnelli

Swedish media slams Agnelli over Super League on Juventus’ visit

September 15, 2021
locatelli

Locatelli insists he always wanted to play for Juventus

September 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.