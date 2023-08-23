During this transfer window, Juventus is keeping its options open and actively assessing both potential departures and signings. The club is evaluating its roster and considering various scenarios.

For a considerable period, Juventus had been interested in arranging a deal with Chelsea, which would involve sending Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea while securing Romelu Lukaku’s services for their own squad in this transfer window.

However, the Bianconeri were unable to finalise this deal, leaving Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic still part of their squad. Nonetheless, another forward from Juventus could potentially depart the Allianz Stadium before the transfer window’s conclusion.

Gianluca di Marzio has disclosed that Juventus is making preparations for the possible departure of Moise Kean in the final days of the transfer window, prompted by AC Milan’s expressed interest in the striker.

Initially, Juventus was reluctant to sell Kean, but their stance appears to have softened, and they are now open to considering offers for the Italian national team player.

The report indicates that if Kean were to depart, Juventus would shift their attention to Alvaro Morata, with the intention of reacquiring the Spanish striker and bringing him back to the club.

Juve FC Says

Morata has had two spells with us and is one player we like a lot, but it does not make so much sense to swap him for a younger Kean.

The Spaniard is at the end of his career, while Kean is just beginning and has a lot of future value.