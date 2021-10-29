Morata is at risk of not being at Juventus next season

With Cristiano Ronaldo gone, the spotlight is on Juventus’ other attackers to help with the goals.

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala have been chipping in with some, but has the Spaniard done enough?

Juve has spent 10million euros each time to loan Morata in the last two seasons.

He has contributed as much as he can to the Bianconeri, but it doesn’t feel like it is enough.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri wants a striker that can score 20 goals in a season and have identified one, but it is bad news for Morata.

Dusan Vlahovic remains a serious target of the Bianconeri even though they haven’t completely given up on Morata yet.

They are giving him this season to prove himself and his performance will help them decide if they should sign him permanently for 35m euros at the end of this season or make a move for Vlahovic.

Juve FC says

Morata has been given so much playing time since he has been at Juve. He has arguably not gotten this much playing time in his career before now.

However, he needs to do more in terms of his goal return or he could lose his place in the Juventus team.

It is now clear that Ronaldo’s goals played a key role in the successes Juve achieved while he was in Turin.

Morata has to step up and score some of those goals or there would be no need to have him in our squad.

The Spaniard has a likeable personality and he knows how to link the play, but he has to score goals for Juve to stay at the club, else the red-hot Vlahovic should replace him.