Morata is now working towards convincing Juventus to keep him permanently

Alvaro Morata was linked with a move away from Juventus in the January transfer window.

The attacker had been the main striker at the Allianz Stadium, but the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic means he is no longer the most important one at the club.

However, Calciomercato says Max Allegri still likes the Spaniard, and the gaffer fought to keep him in the last transfer window.

Now he would be expected to play under less pressure, considering that all eyes would be on Vlahovic.

Allegri expects him to thrive now, and that could earn him a permanent deal at the club.

He knows Juve has seen little to motivate them to keep him, but a fine second half to this campaign will make the club rethink, and Morata is now working to earn their trust again.

Juve FC Says

Morata is a talented and experienced forward and should do better at Juve now.

He is probably not thriving because of pressure, now is the time for him to prove that.

Hopefully, in this second half of the campaign, he would score and contribute more to the club and earn a permanent move from Atletico Madrid.