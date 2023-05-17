morata
Morata is supporting Juventus over Sevilla when both clubs meet in Spain

May 17, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Alvaro Morata insists although he is Spanish, he will support Juventus when the Bianconeri faces Sevilla in the semi-final second leg of the Europa League on Thursday.

Morata has had two spells as a striker for Juventus and was even linked with a return to the club at the end of last season.

However, that never happened and he is now playing for Atletico de Madrid in Spain. The striker will find familiar faces if he travels to Seville to watch the showdown between Juve and Sevilla.

Even if he is not physically present in the fixture, his support is not divided, with the striker making it clear he would be a fan of the Bianconeri for the game.

He says via Calciomercato:

“I support Juventus, that’s normal. I would cheer for Sevilla in all other cases, but not against my former team. If, unfortunately, the Bianconeri do not reach the Europa League final, then I would stand with my fellow countrymen in the end-of-month match in Budapest, which will determine the trophy against the winner of the other semifinal between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma.”

Juve FC Says

Morata had a great time on our books and most of our fans still like him, so it makes no sense for him to consider not supporting us.

We need all the support we can get from the ground in Seville, as it would be tough to beat the Spanish side.

