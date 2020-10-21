Morata motivated to end Juventus wait for another Champions League trophy

Alvaro Morata has revealed that Juventus enter the Champions League every season with the goal of winning the competition and it is no different this time.

The Spaniard scored both goals as Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv in their first Champions League game of the season and he did his talking off the pitch afterwards too.

Juventus are looking to win their first Champions League trophy since 1996 and there have been several near-misses for the Bianconeri in the last decade.

Andrea Pirlo won the competition twice as a player with AC Milan and he will be looking to follow the likes of Pep Guardiola as managers who won the competition early in their managerial careers.

Morata spoke to Sky Sports after the game in Kyiv and he said, as quoted by CalcioMercato: “Every year there is a chance to win the Champions League and we want to go to the end. We wanted to win to start well, we played well.”

Juve’s next game in the competition will be against Barcelona and they will also face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in their group before the knockout stages.

A win against Barca in their next game will put them in a good position to win the group as well prove that they are still a strong side under Pirlo.