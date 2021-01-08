Morata on the comeback trail and he could feature against Inter Milan

Alvaro Morata has missed Juventus’ last two games with an injury, and he is set to miss their next game against Sassuolo as well.

The attacker, however, is doing well on his comeback trail and he could be available for Juve’s Coppa Italia game against Genoa next week, according to Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia.

The Spaniard has been one of the club’s most important players this season, but they have coped well without him after scoring seven goals in both games.

The report says he might appear as a substitute in the game against Genoa to get some minutes, but the next match against Inter Milan is a good game for him to return to the starting XI.

Juventus have been linked with a host of strikers in recent weeks who would act as a backup to Morata.

But Paulo Dybala has shown better form in the last two games, and if Morata returns to full fitness, the Bianconeri might feel that they have enough firepower in their team to get them the goals that they need.

Inter is one of Juve’s main competitors for the league title, and that Derby d’Italia match is a game that might have an impact on the title race this season.