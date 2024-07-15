Spain captain Alvaro Morata heaped praise on his former Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini after winning the Euro 2024.

The 31-year-old raised the trophy following La Furia’s 2-1 victory over England in the tournament’s grand finale on Sunday night.

Before the kickoff, former Italy captain Chiellini delivered the trophy having led the Azzurri to victory in the previous edition of the competition.

The legendary defender had a brief encounter before the match with Morata, urging the striker to follow in his footsteps and lead his nation to glory.

While the Atletico Madrid star wasn’t too prolific during the tournament – only scoring a single goal – his hard work in the final third was vital for the team.

Morata eventually lifted the trophy and then had some words of praise for Chiellini in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia.

“Good evening Giorgione, how are you doing? I wanted to ask you how much the trophy weighed before the match, but out of superstition, I didn’t,” admitted the attacker via JuventusNews24.

“I’m happy to see you, I’m happy that you brought the cup. You were a role model to me as a footballer and as a man. I thank you so much for the way you treated me.

“The last time, it was you who lifted the cup, and I was rooting for you because we are friends and my family is Italian. So I know you did the same for me today.”

Chiellini and Morata were teammates at Juventus between 2014 and 2016 and once again between 2020 and 2022.

The striker was also asked if he’ll end up joining Milan this summer.

“I don’t know, we’ll see. I’m only thinking about enjoying this victory and then we’ll see.”