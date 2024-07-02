Álvaro Morata is set to stay at Atlético Madrid for another season despite interest from Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The striker has been linked with a third spell at Juventus after performing well in his two previous stints in Turin.

Not long ago, he confessed that he did not feel respected in Spain and would consider leaving La Liga. This sounded like a come-and-get-me plea to Juventus and his other suitors, with several reports claiming that he could move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, after receiving a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, the striker has committed his future to Atlético Madrid.

He remains an important player for both club and country and could lead Spain to win Euro 2024.

As he focuses on the competition, Fabrizio Romano claims he has reached out to Atlético Madrid to assure them that his heart is in the Spanish capital.

Juve FC Say

Morata did well in two spells for us, and we know most fans would be happy to have him back in our squad.

However, we need to stop bringing back our former players because they often do not end well.