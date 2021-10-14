Morata progressing quicker than expected in injury boost for Juventus

Alvaro Morata is progressing faster than expected and he could be in the Juventus squad for their match against AS Roma.

We had expected the Spanish striker not to return from injury until at least the 24th of this month.

However, he has recently returned to individual training and Football Italia claims he is doing more advanced exercises than expected from him at this stage of his recovery.

The report says he could now return to the team for the Champions League match against Zenit Saint Petersburg next week.

Paulo Dybala has also stepped up his return from injury, which he sustained in the same match as Morata (vs Sampdoria)

The report says the Argentinian is expected to at least be on the bench when Juve faces Roma this weekend.

He could now be joined by Morata in a major injury boost to the Bianconeri.

The two matches that both strikers missed ended in wins for Max Allegri’s side and he might not want to rush them back to action in the tough match against Roma.

However, the Champions League double-header against Zenit are important games for the Bianconeri and both strikers could start the matches if they don’t suffer any fresh injury problems.