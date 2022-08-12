Morata
Morata re-earns the trust of Diego Simeone now his Juventus return is off

August 12, 2022 - 9:38 am

Juventus can finally put an end to all their hopes of signing Alvaro Morata in this transfer window.

The Spaniard was on loan at the Allianz Stadium in the last two campaigns, and he established himself as a key player for the club.

Juve had the option of making his transfer permanent for 35m euros, but they felt it was too expensive and wanted to negotiate it down.

Atletico Madrid refused to accept a lesser fee, and the Spaniard prepared for the new season with them.

One of the highlights of his preseason was scoring three goals against Juve in a match in Turin.

The Spaniard reminded the Bianconeri of his quality with that performance. However, they can do nothing about him now because a new report claims he is staying in Madrid.

A report on Calciomercato says his attitude in preseason has impressed Diego Simeone so much that the Atleti manager has agreed to keep him in the squad.

We had more than enough time to find an agreement with Atleti for the return of Morata and we cannot fault them now that they want him to remain with them.

Hopefully, we would find another striker on the market that will impressive for us.

    Reply martinn August 12, 2022 at 9:59 am

    good for him, very good for us.

