Morata reconsidering his Atletico Madrid future as Juventus continues to follow him

There is a possibility of Alvaro Morata returning to Juventus for a third spell, as the Spanish striker is reportedly reconsidering his time at Atletico Madrid.

Morata has previously had two stints as a player for Juventus and was expected to be signed permanently by the club last season. However, Juventus opted to pursue other options at that time.

Despite this, Morata remains highly regarded and beloved by the fans and leaders of Juventus. This means that there is always a chance for his return, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is currently monitoring his situation.

According to the report, Atletico Madrid has offered Morata a new contract, but it would require him to accept a significant pay cut, which has sparked his contemplation. He is reportedly considering either extending his contract with reduced wages or departing the club.

Juventus would be more than willing to welcome Morata back, but the player must make a decision in the near future for any potential reunion to materialise.

Juve FC Says

Morata’s second spell in Turin was unsuccessful, but he is a striker who knows our culture well and fits into what we want to do.

He has worked with Allegri before, so both will have no issues working together again if he returns to Turin.