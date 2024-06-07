Alvaro Morata continues to dream of a third spell at Juventus as Atletico Madrid opens the door for the striker to leave.

Morata has played for Juventus twice in separate spells, and the connections between him and the Old Lady cannot be severed.

Juve fans like the Spaniard, and he enjoys their support, which has kept the door open for them to reunite.

Morata is now a more experienced striker and remains a good goalscorer for Atletico Madrid.

This has opened the door for him to return to Juventus as one of the more experienced strikers in European football.

Juve’s current squad includes several strikers, but some will leave this summer, and Morata could be brought back.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the Spaniard is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia. However, he has turned down approaches from there as he waits for Juventus.

He wants a third spell with the Bianconeri and will jump at the chance to play for Juve again this summer.

Juve FC Says

Morata is one of the players we liked, and the striker loves life in Turin, but we have a fine younger goalscorer in Dusan Vlahovic.

Unless we offload our other options, adding the Spaniard to our group this summer makes no sense.