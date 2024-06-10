Alvaro Morata has spoken about his future as he is linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid again.
He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:
“Future? It’s all to be seen. A year ago I spoke with Simeone and my season took a specific direction, different from what I thought. Let’s see what this summer brings, things can change very quickly in the market.”
Juve FC Says
Morata had a good first two spells on our books, and he is one of the players that deserves to return.
However, our next manager will decide on the players he wants to sign, and if Morata fits his profile, then we can bring the Spaniard back to the Allianz Stadium.
For now, we need to focus on offloading players that will not be useful to the team in the next term.
