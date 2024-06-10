The Spaniard is always close to leaving Atletico, and this summer, he is being linked with a return to Juventus.

Morata has been one of the best players in his position over the years, and he performed well during his two spells at Juventus.

The Bianconeri are eager to get him back for another season, and he also wants to return to the club.

However, when asked about his future, he insists nothing has been decided yet and anything can happen.