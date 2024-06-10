Alvaro Morata has spoken about his future as he is linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid again.

The Spaniard is always close to leaving Atletico, and this summer, he is being linked with a return to Juventus.

Morata has been one of the best players in his position over the years, and he performed well during his two spells at Juventus.

The Bianconeri are eager to get him back for another season, and he also wants to return to the club.

However, when asked about his future, he insists nothing has been decided yet and anything can happen.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Future? It’s all to be seen. A year ago I spoke with Simeone and my season took a specific direction, different from what I thought. Let’s see what this summer brings, things can change very quickly in the market.”

Juve FC Says

Morata had a good first two spells on our books, and he is one of the players that deserves to return.

However, our next manager will decide on the players he wants to sign, and if Morata fits his profile, then we can bring the Spaniard back to the Allianz Stadium.

For now, we need to focus on offloading players that will not be useful to the team in the next term.