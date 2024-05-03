Juventus and Alvaro Morata might be able to reunite in the summer if the club manages to trim down their attacking department.

The 31-year-old had two separate spells at Continassa and remains a popular figure among the club supporters.

He initially joined the Bianconeri as a young striker in 2014 but Real Madrid exercised their buy-back option two years later.

The Spaniard then returned for a second spell in 2020, but the Juventus management opted against paying 35 million euros to maintain him on a permanent basis, so he winded up returning to Atletico Madrid in 2022.

The experienced forward is now enjoying one of his most prolific campaigns, but a possible return to Turin remains on the cards.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri would still relish the opportunity to sign Morata yet again, even though the hierarchy has primarily set its sights on Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The source even claims that the Spain international would be willing to take a pay cut for push for the move, lowering his net salary from 7 million euros to 5M.

Nevertheless, Juventus would have to make way for Morata by offloading Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean.

The two strikers have been playing second-fiddle this season, with Dusan Vlahovic cementing himself as the ultimate first choice for the centre-forward role.

Morata mostly plays as a marksman, but during his last months in Turin, he acted as a left winger in order to fit in the same lineup with Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala.

The player’s contract with the Colchoneros is valid until 2026, while his value is estimated at around 15 million euros.