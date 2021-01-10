Morata returns to Juventus squad for Sassuolo game

Alvaro Morata could be in line for a return to the Juventus starting XI after missing two games, as reported by the club on their Twitter account.

The Spaniard started the new year with an injury that kept him out of wins against Udinese and AC Milan.

Morata has been a key member of the Juventus team this season, and his absence will have been felt by his teammates.

But they did well in the games Morata missed, and his return will hopefully help them maintain the momentum.

He was named in the squad that will face the Neroverdi today and his return comes as major good news after the Bianconeri lost Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro to covid-19.

Morata has 4 goals in 11 league games and 6 more in 6 Champions League matches for Juventus this season.

His attacking partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo is not talked about enough, but they both seem to enjoy playing side-by-side.

It remains unclear if he will start the game because he has just returned to full fitness.

In his absence, Paulo Dybala has been in fine form and his return will give Andrea Pirlo a bit of a selection headache.

However, it is the kind of headache that the former midfielder should like and if all his attackers hit top scoring form at the same time, it will be best for the team.